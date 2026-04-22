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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

BEML said that it has secured an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of trawl assemblies, with an approximate contract value of Rs 590 crore.

The order has been awarded under the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company said in an exchange filing.

The development reinforces BEMLs position as a key supplier of defence equipment and support systems to the Indian armed forces.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2026, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in the company.

 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 24.41 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 23.69% year-on-year to Rs 1,083.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of BEML rose 1.38% to end at Rs 1,768.50 on the BSE. 8 seo keyword in 1 line

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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