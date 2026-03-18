BEML jumps after bagging $60 million metro rolling stock order in Africa
BEML soared 3.44% to Rs 1,563 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock for the African region.
The order, valued at approximately $60 million, comprises stainless-steel standard gauge metro rolling stock.
This marks BEMLs first-ever overseas order for the supply of metro rolling stock.
BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 December 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in the company.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 24.41 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 23.69% year-on-year to Rs 1,083.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST