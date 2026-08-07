BEML reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 819.62 crore

Net Loss of BEML reported to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 819.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 633.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.819.62633.990.24-7.77-10.32-50.52-33.71-70.28-27.01-64.11

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