BEML rises after securing order worth Rs 5,400 crore from National High Speed Rail Corp

BEML advanced 3.91% to Rs 2091.75 after the company announced that it has secured an order valued at over Rs 5,400 crore from National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL).

The contract is for the supply and maintenance of high speed rolling stock and allied works for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

BEML is a multi-technology Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, operating across three business verticalsdefence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 819.62 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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