BEML standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 1794.17 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 37.74% to Rs 179.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1794.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1652.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.86% to Rs 147.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4350.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4022.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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