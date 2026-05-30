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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2026 quarter

BEML standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 1794.17 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 37.74% to Rs 179.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1794.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1652.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.86% to Rs 147.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4350.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4022.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1794.171652.53 9 4350.534022.22 8 OPM %15.1525.58 -6.9012.58 - PBDT267.27413.87 -35 282.47476.68 -41 PBT244.82395.30 -38 199.08405.43 -51 NP179.32288.04 -38 147.50294.19 -50

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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