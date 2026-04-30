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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 4.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 4.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 1.06% to Rs 48.60 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels declined 4.36% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.02% to Rs 43.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 139.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.6049.12 -1 139.14135.47 3 OPM %44.9244.22 -42.8643.79 - PBDT23.0723.01 0 65.0164.14 1 PBT20.7321.49 -4 58.2058.11 0 NP15.3516.05 -4 43.2443.25 0

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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