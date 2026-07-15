Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.51% to Rs 33.89 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 8.84% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.51% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.8925.0136.8540.1013.7011.7111.0710.208.257.58

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