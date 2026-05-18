Benchmarks end marginally higher; Nifty settles near 23,650 mark

The key domestic indices ended with small gains on Monday despite weak global cues. Investor sentiment improved despite uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments. However, the rupee depreciated while Brent crude prices climbed above the $110-per-barrel mark. Nifty ended near the 23,650 mark.

Media, consumer durables, PSU Bank and auto shares declined while IT, pharma and private bank shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 77.05 points or 0.10% to 75,315.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 6.45 points or 0.03% to 23,649.95.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 1.71%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,265 shares rose and 3,032 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.3400 compared with its previous close of 95.8100. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.3900 today.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose 80 cents or 0.73% to $110.06 a barrel.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 4.47% to 19.63.

Economy:

India's forex reserves rose by $6.295 billion to $ 696.988 billion during the week ended May 8, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by $7.794 billion to $690.693 billion in the previous reporting week. The forex kitty had hit an all-time high of $ 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis.

For the week ended May 8, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $562 million to $552.387 billion. Value of gold reserves soared by $5.637 billion to $120.853 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by $84 million to $18.873 billion.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 2.24% to 1,404. The index jumped 2.89% in the past two trading sessions.

Saregama India (down 5.74%), Prime Focus (down 4.99%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.19%), Sun TV Network (down 2.6%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.2%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.95%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.55%), Tips Music (down 0.26%) and PVR Inox (down 0.1%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gland Pharma surged 15.19% after the company has reported 96.62% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 366.7 crore on a 22.31% rise in net sales to Rs 1,742.80 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

VIP Industries declined 3.96% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 128.90 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 27.36 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 11.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 436.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Bharat Wire Ropes dropped 3.61% after the companys standalone net profit slipped 20.09% to Rs 16.46 crore in Q4 FY26 as against 20.60 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 17.66% to Rs 141.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Neogen Chemicals rose 0.94% after the company reported resilient operational performance in Q4 FY26 despite elevated input costs, Dahej transition-related expenses and geopolitical supply chain disruptions.

Vodafone Idea rose 0.23%. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51,970 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 7,167 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,303 crore in Q4 FY26. The customer ARPU increased to Rs 190 in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 175 in Q4 FY25, a YoY increase of 8.3%.

KEC International tumbled 10.71% after the company reported a 28.11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.79 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 268.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Cochin Shipyard tanked 4.92% after it has reported an 3.72% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.48 crore on a 15.55% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,484.27 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Steel Authority of India fell 1.17%. The company reported a 42.57% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,679.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,177.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.10% to Rs 30,813.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

HDFC Asset Management Company declined 3.24% after the company disclosed a cyber-security incident involving certain portions of its IT infrastructure. In an exchange filing, the company said it received a communication from an anonymous source on 16 May 2026 claiming access to parts of its IT systems.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently down by 311 points, signaling a negative opening for US stocks today.

Most European market advanced as investors will monitor the upcoming G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris on 18-19 May 2026.

Asian markets ended lower on Monday as investors weighed renewed geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran to "get moving, FAST, raising fears of further escalation in the Middle East and potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump on Sunday said the Clock is Ticking for Iran and warned there wont be anything left if action was not taken soon, adding that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! He did not elaborate on the steps he wanted Iran to take or the consequences that could follow.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have remained elevated despite a fragile ceasefire reached in early April. The U.S. has continued its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz shut since the conflict began.

Last week on Wall Street, the major indices closed lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in technology stocks and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without major policy breakthroughs, leaving traders worried.

The S&P 500 shed 1.24% to end at 7,408.50, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.54% to 26,225.14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 537.29 points, or 1.07%, and closed at 49,526.17.

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