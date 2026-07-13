Benchmarks end with marginal gains; Nifty ends above 24,200 level

The domestic benchmark indices ended near the flat line with positive bias on Monday, as investors shrugged off concerns over the escalating US-Iran conflict and turned their attention to stock-specific action and the ongoing first-quarter earnings season. After opening lower on heightened geopolitical concerns, the market recovered through the session to end near the flat line. Nifty ended above 24,200 level.

Going ahead, investors will closely monitor further developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for cues on the market's near-term direction.

IT, Media and consumer durables stocks advanced while FMCG, metal and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 47.04 points or 0.06% to 77,616.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 4.10 points or 0.02% to 24,211.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.25%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,341 shares rose and 2,061 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.38% to 13.28.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added $1.81 or 2.38% to $77.82 a barrel.

Economy:

Indias trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion in June26 from $19.10 billion in June25 and $28.21 billion in May26.

India's merchandise exports climbed 15.5% to $40.41 billion in June 2026, compared with $34.98 billion in the year-ago period. Imports surged 31% year-on-year to $70.84 billion, up from $54.08 billion, resulting in a wider trade deficit.

On a sequential basis, merchandise exports declined from $45.20 billion in May to $40.41 billion in June, while imports eased from $73.41 billion to $70.84 billion over the same period.

IPO Update:

Laser Power & Infra IPO received bids for 85.33 crore shares as against 2.55 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 33.35 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 July 2026 and it will close on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rallied 3.59% to 29,015.85. The index jumped 5.62% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consultancy Services (up 5.45%), HCL Technologies (up 4.97%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.35%), Infosys (up 3.19%) and Mphasis (up 3.02%), Persistent Systems (up 2.68%), Coforge (up 2.59%), LTM (up 2.2%), Wipro (up 1.72%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.62%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) rose 2.2% after it has reported a 5.86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,468.6 crore on a 2.80% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,608 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q4 FY26.

NMDC declined 0.92%. The company reduced the prices of Baila Lump and Baila Fines with effect from 10 July 2026. The state-owned miner cut the price of Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) by Rs 250 per tonne to Rs 5,450 per tonne in July26 from Rs 5,700 per tonne in June26. It also reduced the price of Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) by Rs 150 per tonne to Rs 4,700 per tonne from Rs 4,850 per tonne.

Fino Payments Banks surged 18.86% after the small finance banks average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2477 crore in June 2025.

Just Dial hit upper circuit of 20% after the company reported 66.2% jump in net profit to Rs 166.3 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 100 crore in Q4 FY26. Operating revenue for the period under review was Rs 327.5 crore, up 9.9% YoY.

L&T Finance jumped 1% after the NBFC reported a 28.72% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 902.47 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 701.10 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total revenue from operations jumped 22.38% YoY to Rs 5,212.92 crore in Q1 FY27.

Avantel rose 1.94% after the company reported a 67.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.39 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3.22 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 35.65% year-on-year to Rs 70.42 crore in Q1 FY27.

Bajaj Consumer Care declined 1.22%. The company has reported 84.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.7 crore on a 28.3% increase in net sales to Rs 341.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Indus Towers rose 0.94%. The company has appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as the chief financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective August 19, 2026. Maheshwari is a seasoned finance professional with over 21 years of experience across business partnering, strategic planning, budgeting, financial reporting, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, taxation, compliance, internal controls, and business modelling. He currently leads the finance function for Airtels B2B business as CFO.

63 Moons Technologies surged 7.79% after the companys material subsidiary, 63SA TS Cybertech, secured an order book worth Rs 288 crore in the first quarter of FY27, achieving around 82% of its full-year order target of Rs 350 crore.

Global Markets:

Most European market declined as escalating Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

Most Asian market ended lower on Monday as investors remained cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Investor sentiment nosedived after Iran and the United States exchanged airstrikes over the weekend. Tehran claimed it had targeted U.S. military facilities across multiple Gulf countries and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the claim on Sunday, stating that the strategic waterway remained open to commercial shipping.

In South Korea, shares of SK Hynix fell 5% after the chipmaker's stock had surged 13% during its Nasdaq debut, prompting investors to book profits.

In the United States, shares on Wall Street ended higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29% to close at 52,637.01, the S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 7,575.39, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.29% to finish at 26,281.61.

Investors are also gearing up for a busy U.S. earnings week, with several major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, scheduled to report quarterly results.

Earnings from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth are also expected to be closely watched for clues on corporate performance and the broader economic outlook.

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