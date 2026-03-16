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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks pare early gains; realty shares drop

Benchmarks pare early gains; realty shares drop

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices pared early gains and traded modest losses in the morning trade as investor sentiment remained cautious amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and rising global crude oil prices. The Nifty traded below the 23,100 level. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 387.56 points or 0.52% to 74,176.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 90.20 points or 0.40% to 23,057.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slumped 1.50%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,055 shares rose and 2,777 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.61% to 22.05.

Buzzing Index:

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The Nifty Realty index fell 2.52% to 691.90. The index dropped 7.02% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 4.18%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.69%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.67%), Anant Raj (down 2.4%), Lodha Developers (down 2.22%), SignatureGlobal India (down 2.01%), DLF (down 1.7%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.19%), Godrej Properties (down 0.37%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.2%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Omnitech Engineering fell 1.99%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 172.79% to Rs 22.26 crore on an 81.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 134.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tejas Networks rose 3.69% after the company announced that it has received a purchase order to supply its 4G radio access network (RAN) solutions for a mobile network expansion project in South Asia.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.74%. The company said that its US arm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., will launch Potassium Phosphates Injection USP in multiple strengths in the US market.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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