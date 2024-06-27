Benchmarks pare losses to high fresh life highs; media shares advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 343.74 points or 0.43% to 79,019.02. The Nifty 50 index added 100.10 points or 0.42% to 23,968.90.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 79,033.91 and 23,974.70 respectively in morning trade. Further, the Nifty Bank registered a life high of 53,180.75 in morning trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,052 shares rose and 1,444 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index shed 1.25% to 9,734.70. The index declined 1.45% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
JSW Steel (up 1.96%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.88%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.45%), Tata Steel (up 1.22%) and NMDC (up 1.18%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.77%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.64%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 0.62%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.57%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 0.5%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.11%), slipped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ramky Infrastructure gained 4.86% after the company received two contracts worth Rs 107 crore and Rs 23 crore from PowerGrid Energy Services.
Dr Reddys Laboratories added 2.14% after the companys Switzerland subsidiary will acquire NorthStar Switzerland and related portfolios from Haleon for an upfront cash consideration of 458 million pounds. It will pay an additional performance-based contingent of 42 million pounds in 2025 and 2026.
