Benchmarks pare most gains; European market decline

The key equity benchmarks pared most of their early gains and traded with minor gains in afternoon trade as investors booked profits at higher levels. Market sentiment also turned cautious amid lingering concerns over the US-Iran conflict, elevated crude oil prices, and the potential for mounting inflationary pressures. As a result, the Nifty slipped below the 24,100 mark after opening on a firm note.

Going forward, market participants will closely monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for further cues on market direction.

PSU Bank, Oil & Gas and consumer durables shares advanced while metal, IT and FMCG shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 114.37 points or 0.15% to 77,170.20. The Nifty 50 index added 17.55 points or 0.07% to 24,069.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,213 shares rose and 1,860 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.20% to 13.45.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added $1.15 or 1.36% to $85.88 a barrel.

Gainers & Losers:

Eternal (up 2.85%), Ultratech Cement (up 2%), Shriram Finance (up 1.86%), Eicher Motors (up 1.49%) and HDFC Life Insurance (up 1.30%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.73%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.48%), JSW Steel (down 1.38%) and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.36%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight:

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) jumped 6.63% after the engineering and technology services company reported a healthy increase in profit and revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). On a consolidated basis, net income from continuing operations increased 17.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to Rs 351.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue increased 11.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,940.1 crore during the quarter.

Fedbank Financial Services surged 4.10% after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's standalone net profit rose 52.49% to Rs 114.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 75.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 29.68% YoY to Rs 669.93 crore in Q1 FY27.

Aditya Birla Money declined 8.37% after the company reported a 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.12 crore despite a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 130.77 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Tata Elxsi declined 5.68%. The company has reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 170.6 crore on a 14.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,021.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Benares Hotels fell 1.43%. The company reported an 8.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 8.24 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 7.58 crore in Q1 FY26. Income from operations increased 35.5% YoY to Rs 33.88 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 25.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Den Networks declined 4.46% after the company reported a 35.52% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 53.64 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 0.62% year on year to Rs 242.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers dropped 3.25%. The brokers consolidated net profit rose 2.36% to Rs 23.35 crore on 22.37% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 246.10 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Global Markets:

European market declined as ongoing U.S. strikes on Iran continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Most Asian markets advanced on Wednesday after a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, while oil took a breather as the U.S. scrapped a plan to levy shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President ??Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday and threatened to attack power plants and bridges next week unless Iran resumes negotiations to end their conflict, though he scrapped a plan for a 20% fee on ??shipping through Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Chinas economy in the second quarter expanded at its weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022. These figures reinforce calls for policy stimulus as an accelerating slide in investments deepened the strain on growth, while consumption stayed subdued.

Gross domestic product growth came in at 4.3% in the April to June period, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Wednesday, missing widely reported forecast for 4.5% growth, and slowing from 5% in the first quarter.

That second-quarter growth came below Beijings full-year growth target range of 4.5% to 5%, the least ambitious goal in decades, amid tensions with trade partners, including the U.S. and the European Union, and sluggish domestic demand.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as solid big bank results and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted risk appetite amid rising Middle East tensions.

The U.S. headline consumer price index fell 0.4% in June, its first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, while annualised core inflation of 2.6% compared with widely reported expectations for 2.8%.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index showed inflation cooled more than analysts expected in June, largely due to abating energy price pressures amid last month's signs of progress in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

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