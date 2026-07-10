Benchmarks rally for second straight day; IT, PSU banks lift Nifty above 24,200

Benchmark equity indices rallied sharply on Friday, with the Nifty closing above the 24,200 mark, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. Mid- and small-cap stocks also advanced, while all NSE sectoral indices ended higher except the Nifty FMCG index. State-run Indian Bank surged over 10%, leading gains in the Nifty PSU Bank index, while IT stocks rallied after TCS reported better-than-expected June quarter earnings and signalled improving demand. Investor sentiment was further lifted by positive global cues as concerns over a broader Middle East conflict eased. Lower crude oil prices, a firmer rupee and a decline in the India VIX added to the positive momentum.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points or 1.08% to 77,569.39. The Nifty 50 index rose 244.10 points or 1.02% to 24,206.90. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rallied 1.35% while the Nifty jumped 1.33%.

Reliance Industries (up 2.36%), ICICI Bank (up 1.48%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.85%) boosted the Nifty higher today.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.20%.

The market breadth was strong. On the NSE, 2339 shares rose and 973 shares fell. A total of 98 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.30% to 12.25.

Numbers to Track:

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement lost 10 cents or 0.13% to $76.20 a barrel.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.64% to 6.711 compared with the previous session close of 6.754.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3200 compared with its close of 95.4700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 0.74% to Rs 1,44,222.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 100.63.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.11% to 4.534.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures rose 108 points, signalling a positive start for U.S. equities later in the day.

European indices advanced on Friday as signs of continued diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran eased investor concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Most Asian indices also ended higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, where a rally in semiconductor stocks lifted major U.S. indices. Investor sentiment remained upbeat amid optimism that strong corporate earnings would broaden the market rally beyond the technology sector.

Investor focus is now on SK Hynix's U.S. market debut later on Friday after the company priced its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) at $149 each on Thursday, raising about $26.5 billion. The strong response highlights robust investor appetite for companies linked to the artificial intelligence supply chain.

The offering, which will fund new manufacturing facilities and equipment to meet rising AI chip demand, is set to become the world's second-largest share sale after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO last month.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed higher as gains in semiconductor shares and lower oil prices outweighed concerns over renewed U.S.-Iran tensions. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.30% to 26,206.89, the S&P 500 advanced 0.81% to 7,543.64, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 139.02 points, or 0.27%, to 52,487.41.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 0.90%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Indian Bank surged 10.11% after the bank reported a 10.10% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,273.09 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2,972.82 crore in Q1 FY26. The bank's total income increased 10.69% to Rs 20,723.62 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 18,721.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Bank of Maharashtra rose 2.43%. The bank's net profit increased by 26.84% to Rs 2,020 crore in Q1FY27 on Y-o-Y basis as against Rs 1,593 crore for Q1FY26. The same is increased by 0.31% on a Q-o-Q sequential basis. Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 14.53% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 3,770 crore in Q1FY27 as against Rs 3,292 crore for Q1FY26. The same is increased by 1.82% on a Q-o-Q sequential basis.

Muthoot Microfin soared 13.19% after the company reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) increase in assets under management (AUM) and strong disbursement growth in its business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

Anand Rathi Wealth added 2.12% after the company reported a 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.9 crore on a 17.5% increase in revenue to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30 June 2026 were Rs 1,06,300 crore, up 21% YoY.

Ion Exchange India zoomed 17.38% after the company announced that it has received an international contract from Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. for the supply of filtration units in the Middle East. The order is valued at $52.83 million (approximately Rs 503 crore) based on the prevailing exchange rate. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

Eimco Elecon (India) fell 1.72% after the company reported a 59.9% drop in net profit to Rs 70.35 crore on a 6.1% increase in revenue to Rs 520.56 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.31% after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 18.54 crore from the Information Technology and Electronics Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

HFCL rose 0.57% after it secured an international order worth approximately $51.98 million (around Rs 495.8 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cable-based data center connectivity solutions.

Apollo Micro Systems added 2.57% after the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 41.33% promoters' stake in Premier Explosives for Rs 1,550 crore in an all-cash transaction. Following the update, Premier Explosives shares fell 3.92%.

Ceinsys Tech rallied 3.66% after the company secured a Rs 67.04 crore contract from the Directorate of Urban Administration & Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is for a period of three years and is valued at Rs 67.04 crore.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Kusumgar received bids for 1,47,56,07,560 shares as against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 10 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 128.67 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 July 2026 and will close on 10 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 398 and 419 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 39 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Laser Power & Infra received bids for 2,51,25,310 shares as against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 10 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.98 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 July 2026 and will close on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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