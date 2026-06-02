Benchmarks snap 4-day losing streak; IT stocks power market rebound

The headline equity benchmarks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, aided by easing crude oil prices and strong gains in IT stocks. Investors continued to track developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire situation. The Nifty rebounded sharply from its intraday low of 23,229.15 and briefly crossed the 23,500 mark during the session. Consumer durables and FMCG stocks also advanced, while pharma and healthcare shares remained under pressure. However, concerns over the monsoon outlook, lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision capped gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 382.50 points or 0.52% to 74,649.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 100.95 points or 0.43% to 23,483.55. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex tanked 2.90% while the Nifty fell 2.70%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.50%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,573 shares rose and 2,732 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.17% to 15.36.

Economy:

India's factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 4.9% in April 2026, up from 3.2% in March, driven mainly by strong manufacturing activity, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

April also marked the launch of a revised IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing the 2011-12 series. The new series features an updated item basket, revised weights and wider sectoral coverage to better reflect the current structure of the Indian economy.

Among sectors, manufacturing output grew 6.2%, while electricity and gas supply rose 4.9%. Water supply, sewerage and waste management expanded 6.6%. However, mining and quarrying output contracted 5.1%.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.17% to 7.010 compared with previous session close of 7.022.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3700 compared with its close of 95.1900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement gained 0.96% to Rs 155,729.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 99.13.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.98% to 4.428.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement lost $1.13 or 1.19% to $93.85 a barrel.

Global Markets:

U.S. Dow Jones futures were down 188 points, signalling a weak start for Wall Street later in the day.

European stocks traded higher on Tuesday, while oil prices eased as investors assessed uncertainty surrounding efforts to secure a peace agreement in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes a peace deal with Iran could be reached within the next week. He acknowledged that there had been "a little glitch" in the negotiations, apparently referring to tensions arising from Israel's military actions in Lebanon and Iran's reported objections to them.

Most Asian indices ended higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors balanced optimism over artificial intelligence-driven growth against renewed uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations.

However, Trump later struck a more dismissive tone regarding the talks, telling reporters on Monday, "I don't care if they're over, honestly," when asked about reports that Iranian negotiators were considering abandoning discussions with Washington and potentially moving to block the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel's campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

When asked whether Iranian officials had formally informed him that negotiations were ending, Trump said, "No, they haven't."

Overnight, Wall Street's major indices closed at record highs, supported by gains in technology stocks. Chipmaker Nvidia led advances after unveiling a new chip for personal computers, reinforcing investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector.

The S&P 500 rose 0.26% to close at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to 27,086.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.42 points, or 0.09%, to finish at 51,078.88. All three indices touched fresh intraday highs and ended the session at record closing levels.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Nifty IT index surged 4.23% to 31,116.55. The index climbed 7.64% in three consecutive trading sessions.

All constituent stocks ended in the green, led by TCS (6.69%), Infosys (5.61%), HCL Technologies (4.17%), LTIMindtree (3.86%), Mphasis (3.66%), Coforge (3.07%), Wipro (1.79%), Tech Mahindra (1.74%), Oracle Financial Services Software (1.71%) and Persistent Systems (1.35%).

Coforge jumped 3.07% after the IT services company announced the launch of its Nexa Agentic AI Platform, a new artificial intelligence-powered business platform aimed at the global insurance industry.

Ola Electric Mobility rose 0.76%. The electric vehicle maker announced the launch of a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors. The committee also approved a floor price of Rs 37.74 per equity share for the issue.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) rallied 3.60% after the bank announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 25 June 2026 to consider raising funds through mix of equity and debt instruments.

Atul Auto shed 0.28%. The company reported total vehicle sales of 3,236 units in May 2026, which is higher by 29.3% as compared with sales figure of 2,502 units recorded in May 2025.

Hero MotoCorp added 1.14% after the company reported dispatches of 570,068 units in May 2026, registering a 12.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 507,701 units in May 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 4.81% after the company has received an order from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply of electro-optics systems valued at approximately Rs 52.82 crore.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure shed 0.94%. The company announced the resignation of Amit Kumar Jha as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from the close of business hours on 1 June 2026.

Acme Solar Holdings surged 8.97% after the companys board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 294.13 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 4.16% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 306.90 on the BSE.

Dee Development Engineers hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it has secured contracts aggregating to Rs 206.55 crore from a public sector Maharatna EPC conglomerate of power sector.

PNC Infratech rose 1.53%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for an EPC contract worth Rs 194.40 crore.

Transrail Lighting rose 0.65%. The company announced fresh order wins worth Rs 575 crore and disclosed that it holds the lowest bidder (L1) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.

Anant Raj rallied 2.52% after the company has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to establish data centre and cloud services in Haryana.

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