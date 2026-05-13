Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

The key domestic indices ended with minor gains on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak. However, sentiment remained fragile amid elevated crude oil prices, persistent foreign investor outflows, rupee weakness, and lingering global inflation concerns. The Nifty ended above the 23,400 level. Metal, consumer durables and oil & gas shares advanced while IT, auto and realty stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 49.74 points or 0.07% to 74,608.98. The Nifty 50 index added 33.05 points or 0.14% to 23,412.60. Over the past four trading sessions, the Sensex declined 4.43%, while the Nifty 50 fell 3.96%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 0.71% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,418 shares rose and 1,783 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement shed 67 cents or 0.62% to $107.10 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6600 compared with its close of 95.6800 during the previous trading session.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 3.18% to 13,290.80. The index declined 2.17% in the past three trading sessions.

Steel Authority of India (up 14.34%), Vedanta (up 6.13%), Hindustan Copper (up 5.61%), NMDC (up 5.28%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.07%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.94%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.83%), Tata Steel (up 3.77%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.23%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.17%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research soared 17.85% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 17.33% to Rs 21.33 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 18.18 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 1.81% YoY to Rs 72.78 crore in Q4 FY26.

Berger Paints India surged 4.96% after the company reported a 27.75% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 334.77 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 262.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 6.06% YoY to Rs 2,868.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 13.88% after the company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, declined 13.32% YoY to Rs 1,166.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) added 5.55% after its standalone net profit jumped 46.09% to Rs 4,901.50 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,354.98 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's total income (excluding excise duty) rose 4.97% YoY to Rs 1,15,782.23 crore during the March 2026 quarter.

Foseco India surged 13.50% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 33.81 crore in Q1 FY26, up 56.02% from Rs 21.67 crore in Q1 FY25 and surged 168.33% from Rs 12.60 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 35.94% YoY to Rs 201.88 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 148.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 6.85% sequentially from Rs 188.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

MTAR Technologies jumped 7.98% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 223.4% from Rs 13.7 crore in Q4 FY25 and rose 27.7% from Rs 34.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 67.2% YoY to Rs 306.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 10.1% sequentially from Rs 278 crore in Q3 FY26.

Cipla rose 2.97%. The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 554.64 crore in Q4 FY26, down 54.61% from Rs 1,221.84 crore in Q4 FY25 and fell 17.93% from Rs 675.80 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 2.02% YoY to Rs 6,464.26 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 6,597.72 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 7.16% sequentially from Rs 6,962.97 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) surged 6.18% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 32.65 crore in Q4 FY26, up 141.67% from Rs 13.51 crore in Q4 FY25. However, profit declined 14.39% sequentially from Rs 38.14 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 5.07% YoY to Rs 419.06 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 398.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 1.90% sequentially from Rs 411.25 crore in Q3 FY26.

Tata Power Company fell 3.36% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 4.50% to Rs 995.91 crore on 12.84% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 14,900.20 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Kross surged 1.31% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 30.98% to Rs 22.45 crore on 21.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 225.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

SKF India (Industrial) jumped 8.26%. The company reported a 1.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 121.30 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 31.23% year-on-year to Rs 945.72 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Kamat Hotels (India) fell 4.11%. The company reported 58.92% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.98 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 19.20% to Rs 110.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Rs 92.37 crore in Q4 FY25.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones Index futures are currently down by 127 points, signaling a negative opening for US stocks today.

European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from losses in the previous session, while U.K. gilt yields fell back after Prime Minister Keir Starmer defied calls to quit office.

Investor sentiment, however, remained cautious after US annual inflation accelerated to 3.8% in April 2026 from 3.3% in March, surpassing market expectations of 3.7% and marking the highest level since May 2023. The rise was largely driven by a sharp increase in energy prices amid the Iran conflict, with energy costs surging 17.9% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% month-on-month in March 2026, supported by higher output of intermediate goods, capital goods, and durable consumer goods. However, the increase missed market expectations, while annual industrial production in the bloc declined 2.1%, reflecting continued weakness in the manufacturing sector.

Asian markets ended mixed as investors digested a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April amid concerns over higher oil prices and the ongoing Middle East conflict.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the month-old ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was "unbelievably weak" and "on massive life support after rejecting an "unacceptable counterproposal from Tehran to end the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump doesnt need congressional approval to restart strikes on Iran. The comment comes after the administration passed the 60-day mark required by federal war powers law to receive authorization for military force.

Meanwhile, investors will also be focusing on developments related to the upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where trade is expected to be discussed.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in technology stocks and higher oil prices as traders reacted to a hotter-than-expected annual consumer price index reading for April.

The broad market index was 0.16% lower, closing at 7,400.96, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.71% to 26,088.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 56.09 points, or 0.11%, and ended at 49,760.56.

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