Benchmarks snap three-day losses; media shares climb

The domestic equity indices ended with minor gains today, snapping a three-session decline amid the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives. However, gains remained capped as investors stayed cautious following a rise in Brent crude oil prices above the $102-per-barrel mark, a weakening rupee and higher global bond yields. The Nifty settled above the 23,450 level.

Media, PSU bank and private bank shares advanced while metal, pharma and auto shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 138.36 points or 0.19% to 74,902.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 46.30 points or 0.20% to 23,477.80. In the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have declined 2.29% and 1.95%, respectively.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,922 shares rose and 2,405 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement rose 91 cents or 0.90% to $102.12 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4675 compared with its close of 95.0800 during the previous trading session.

Global Fintech Fest (GFF 2026):

Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar said that India can emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence over the next decade, with the country now building the data, computing capacity, talent and investment needed to drive adoption as well as innovation.

Further, RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain announced the launch of multicurrency foreign exchange services on Bharat Connect, enabling customers to access five additional currencies besides the US dollar for travel, education, business and international payment requirements. The service was launched at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Veegaland Developers received bids for 47,89,855 shares as against 1,13,07,692 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and will close on 15 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Prasol Chemicals received bids for 1,69,28,494 shares as against 54,43,229 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and will close on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 643 and 676 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 22 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Glass Wall Systems (India) received bids for 112,95,31,304 shares as against 1,64,57,298 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 68.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and will close on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 172 and 182 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 82 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Kanohar Electricals received bids for 95,34,90,208 shares as against 1,16,93,326 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 81.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and will close on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 601 and 632 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and multiples thereof.

LCC Projects received bids for 6,55,42,140 shares as against 2,09,27,281 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 139 and 146 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 102 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Karamtara Engineering received bids for 7,84,12,003 shares as against 2,54,14,937 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.09 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 241 and 254 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 59 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) received bids for 2,69,72,025 shares as against 3,69,12,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Steamhouse India received bids for 5,30,05,090 shares as against 3,76,36,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 81 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 185 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions received bids for 36,23,796 shares as against 1,30,60,472 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 322 and 339 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Rentomojo received bids for 8,40,36,139 shares as against 2,17,72,311 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.86 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 384 and 404 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index advanced 0.55% to 1534.80. The index declined 0.92% in the past trading session.

PVR Inox (up 4.42%), Sun TV Network (up 1.44%), Tips Music (up 1.23%), Saregama India (up 1.15%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.16%) surged.

Stocks In Spotlight:

Hindustan Zinc fell 2.01%. The company said that it has signed a six-year transportation contract with MFL India for the deployment of 30 electric trucks for concentrate transportation. Under the contract, extendable by a further two years, electric trucks will be progressively inducted to replace conventional diesel vehicles used for transporting zinc and lead concentrate from Rampura Agucha to the smelting operations in Rajasthan.

Indoco Remedies surged 11.85% after the company's manufacturing facility at Plant I in Goa successfully completed an inspection by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The UK MHRA's current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection concluded with no critical or major observations, indicating compliance with the regulator's applicable manufacturing standards.

Parag Milk Foods rallied 4.89% after the company announced the launch of Avvatar Popped Chips, marking its entry into the protein snacking segment and expanding its nutrition-focused portfolio. Avvatar Popped Chips are available in Magic Masala and Pudina flavours. The non-fried chips contain 10 grams of protein per 30-gram pack and are priced at Rs 60. The products contain no added sugar, palm oil or preservatives.

Systematic Industries rose 1.32% after the company secured an Rs 82.42 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID). The order is for the supply, execution and erection of optical ground wire (OPGW) under the OPGW-06 package.

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 3.19% after the company said that it has received a letter of intent from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the development of the Paradip, OdishaRaipur, Chhattisgarh LPG pipeline.

Shakti Pumps (India) surged 7.48% after the company received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to deploy off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra. Under the order, the company will supply and install 10,000 solar water pumping systems with capacities of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP across the state under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the order is around Rs 235.92 crore,

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 98 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

European markets advanced while Asian shares mostly ended lower on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields heightened concerns over inflation and interest rates. The escalation in the US-Iran conflict and growing risks to energy supplies kept investors cautious.

Wall Street ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 52,380.66, while the S&P 500 fell 0.48% to 7,636.36. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.64% lower at 26,253.34.

The renewed rise in oil prices followed an escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with attacks on oil tankers and shipping in the Middle East raising fears of prolonged disruption to crude supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for markets because the waterway historically handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

Higher oil prices have also complicated the outlook for global central banks. Markets are increasingly concerned that sustained energy inflation could delay interest-rate cuts or force policymakers to maintain a tighter stance for longer.

Investors are therefore watching upcoming US inflation data closely, with the Producer Price Index due on Thursday and the Consumer Price Index on Friday. The data will be important for expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy decision on 15-16 September.

US Treasury yields also moved higher. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.860%. The 30-year yield increased to 5.308%.

Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The new Pro models start $100 higher than their predecessors. Apple shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday but gained 0.6% in after-hours trading.

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