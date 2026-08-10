Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares jump

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in mid morning trade as investors evaluating Q1 FY27 earnings released over the weekend. However, market sentiment remained cautious following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism last week, which had led to heightened volatility during the final minutes of trading.

Market participants continued to closely monitor developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the progress of the monsoon. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty, along with its potential impact on crude oil prices, kept investors cautious and limited the upside in the broader market.

Investors are also expected to track domestic inflation data, movements in crude oil prices and other global geopolitical developments for further market direction. Sector- and stock-specific activity is likely to remain driven by the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty traded near the 24,600 mark.

Realty shares jumped after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 104.44 points or 0.13% to 78,603.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 33.25 points or 0.13% to 24,604.35.

The broader market outperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,345 shares rose and 1,728 shares fell. A total of 262 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Dhoot Transmission received bids for 30,59,915 shares as against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:09 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Molbio Diagnostics received bids for 12,09,960 shares as against 81,58,529 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:12 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.15 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Technocraft Ventures received bids for 2,72,32,170 shares as against 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:12 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.27 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 200 and 212 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

LEAP India received bids for 3,89,18,820 shares as against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:12 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 151 and 159 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.50% to 899.30. The index declined 0.07% in the past two trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (up 3.09%), DLF (up 1.43%), Godrej Properties (up 1.37%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.69%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.53%), Sobha (up 0.5%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.4%), Anant Raj (up 0.19%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.12%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gland Pharma added 1.60% after the company said that it has executed a strategic manufacturing and supply agreement (MSA) with one of the leading global pharmaceutical companies

Quality Power Electrical Equipments hit an upper limit of 5% after the company reported a 46.9% increase in adjusted consolidated net profit to Rs 54.5 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue rose 32.1% YoY to Rs 256.4 crore during the quarter.

Roto Pumps added 1.29% after the company reported a 46.82% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 6.30 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.75% YoY to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian markets mostly advanced on Monday after a soft U.S. jobs report pared the risk of a near-term rise in borrowing costs, though a lack of progress in Gulf peace talks saw oil prices creep higher.

Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz was in its final stages but reiterated that the waterway would only reopen once the United States met other conditions.

Brent crude rises as shipping through the vital waterway remained at a trickle, while U.S. crude rose 0.79% to $78.80 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan policy makers have warned of mounting inflation risks that could require a nimble, faster-than-expected pace of interest rate increases, a summary of opinions at their July meeting showed, boosting the case for a September hike.

Last week, U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, with the S&P closing at a record high to cap off a strong week of gains for the major indexes, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month and dampened expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.83 points, or 0.28%, to 54,036.93, the S&P 500 gained 47.68 points, or 0.62%, to 7,757.64 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 342.26 points, or 1.30%, to 26,690.62.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 23,000 jobs last month, well below the widely reported estimate that called for an increase of 80,000 jobs. Previously reported job gains for the prior two months were also revised sharply lower, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% last month from 4.2% in June due to workers leaving the labor force.

Market expectations for a rate hike from the Fed at its next meeting dropped to about 44%, according to CME FedWatch down from 55% in the prior session and 67% ??a week ago.

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