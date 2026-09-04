Benchmarks trade near day's high; oil& gas shares jump

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade supported by positive global cues. After a challenging start to September, domestic equities showed signs of stabilisation as investors assessed global macroeconomic developments and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark, while market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key US economic data. Investors are closely awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report, due later today, for further clues on the Federal Reserves monetary policy trajectory and the outlook for interest rates.

In addition to developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and movements in crude oil and gold prices, market participants will closely track the upcoming quarterly earnings announcements of recently listed companies over the next few weeks. Investors are likely to assess these results for insights into operating performance, earnings visibility and demand trends.

The oil & gas shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 669.31 points or 0.88% to 76,822.17. The Nifty 50 index jumped 105.95 points or 0.46% to 23,984.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.26% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,521 shares rose and 1,506 shares fell. A total of 261 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

SEBI said it will review the methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry following feedback received after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment from 3 August 2026. The regulator said the CAS-determined closing price also serves as the basis for settling derivative contracts on expiry. After monitoring the mechanism during its first month and receiving feedback from stock exchanges, brokers, traders, mutual funds, FPIs and other market participants, SEBI said it may propose changes to the settlement-price methodology and plans to issue a consultation paper in about a week.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index 11,215.10. The index declined 0.13% in the past trading session.

Indraprastha Gas (up 3.9%), Reliance Industries (up 1.8%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.75%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (up 0.89%), Castrol India (up 0.79%), Petronet LNG (up 0.54%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.47%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight