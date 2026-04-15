Benchmarks trade over 1%; consumer durables shares climb

The key domestic indices traded with substantial gains in early afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Sentiment improved on hopes of renewed peace talks between the United States and Iran after Donald Trump indicated that negotiations could resume in Pakistan over the next two days. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level.

Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1,238.16 points or 1.61% to 78,088.89. The Nifty 50 index jumped 368.30 points or 1.54% to 24,210.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 2.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 2.39%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,558 shares rose and 680 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement fell cents 0.09 or 0.09% to $94.70 a barrel.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 9.13% to 18.63. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,260, at a premium of 49.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,210.95.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 48 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 2.58% to 37,240.30. The index declined 0.44% in the past trading session.

PG Electroplast (up 8.16%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 4.55%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 4.51%), Blue Star (up 3.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 3.84%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Whirlpool of India (up 3.7%), Voltas (up 3.48%), Amber Enterprises India (up 3.15%), Bata India (up 2.24%) and Titan Company (up 1.69%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Landmark Cars rose 3.80% after the companys total revenue from operations (including agency sales) jumped 17.50% to Rs 1,790 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,526 crore in Q4 FY25.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 1.73% after its consolidated net profit slipped 14.99% to Rs 140.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 165.54 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 8.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,306.75 crore in Q4 FY26.

Ramco Systems rose 1.41% after the company announced the go-live of its Aviation Suite at the Engine Maintenance Center of Korean Air. The deployment is expected to support operations at Korean Air's upcoming engine maintenance cluster, which is scheduled to be operational in 2027.