Benchmarks trade with modest gains; IT shares rally

The key domestic indices traded with moderate gains in early morning trade supported by positive global cues. Investor confidence improved as tensions in West Asia showed signs of easing and Brent crude prices fell below $110 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated following another fuel price hike by the government. Nifty continued to trade above the 23,750 mark.

IT index jumped for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 323.43 points or 0.43% to 75,648.93 The Nifty 50 index added 93.75 points or 0.44% to 23,753.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.90% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,499 shares rose and 1,054 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.3350 compared with its close of 96.2000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.3850 in early trade.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $2.12 or 1.89% to $109.98 a barrel.

Fuel Hike

Fuel prices were increased again on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates rising by up to 90 paise per liter across major cities, marking the second hike in less than a week. According to PTI, the latest revision follows a sharp Rs 3 per liter increase announced on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per liter, while diesel rose 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per liter.

Kolkata recorded the sharpest increase in petrol prices, which surged 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per liter. Diesel prices in the city advanced 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per liter. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices moved up 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Earnings Today:

Bharat Electronics, Zydus Lifesciences, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Anthem Biosciences, Black Buck, Exicom Tele-Systems, Karnataka Bank, Mankind Pharma, CE Info Systems, Om Power Transmission, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Trident, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT Index rallied 3.67% to 27,430.30. The index rose 0.26% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Coforge (up 4.5%), Infosys (up 4.04%), LTM (up 3.95%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.68%), Persistent Systems (up 3.54%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 3.26%), Mphasis (up 3.16%), HCL Technologies (up 3.16%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.94%) and Wipro (up 1.97%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

DOMS Industries shed 0.43%. The company reported a 17.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.7 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 48.4 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Vascon Engineers rose 4.98% after the company said that it has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries for construction works at its Jamnagar expansion project.

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