Benchmarks'trade'with'substantial'gains;'IT'shares'in'demand
At'14:30'ST,'the'barometer'index,'the'S&P'BSE'Sensex'climbed'644.09'points'or'0.84%'to'77,536.14.'The'Nifty'50'index'soared'194.65'points'or'0.81%'to'24,192.30.
In'the'broader'market,'the'BSE'150'MidCap'Index'rose'0.06%'and'the'BSE'250'SmallCap'Index'surged'0.51%.
The'market'breadth'was'strong.'On'the'BSE,'2,150'shares'rose'and'2,013'shares'fell.'A'total'of'177'shares'were'unchanged.
The'NSE's'India'VIX,'a'gauge'of'the'market's'expectation'of'volatility'over'the'near'term,'slipped'3.62%'to'17.39.
Buzzing'Index:
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The'Nifty'IT'index'gained'1%'to'29,249.15.'The'index'fell'0.68%'in'the'past'trading'session.
Tech'Mahindra'(up'3.62%),'Infosys'(up'1.62%),'Tata'Consultancy'Services'(up'0.99%),'Oracle'Financial'Services'Software'(up'0.91%),'Coforge'(up'0.47%)'and'HCL'Technologies'(up'0.40%).
On'the'other'hand,'LTM'(down'1.48%),'Mphasis'(down'1.15%)'and'Wipro'(down'0.35%)'edged'lower.
Numbers'to'Track:
The'yield'on'India's'10-year'benchmark'federal'paper'rose'0.29%'to'7.000'compared'with'previous'session'close'of'6.980.
In'the'foreign'exchange'market,'the'rupee'lowered'against'the'dollar.'The'partially'convertible'rupee'was'hovering'at'94.8500'compared'with'its'close'of'94.6800'during'the'previous'trading'session.
MCX'Gold'futures'for'5'June'2026'settlement'fell'0.50%'to'Rs'149,270.
The'US'Dollar'Index'(DXY),'which'tracks'the'greenback's'value'against'a'basket'of'currencies,'was'up'0.10%'to'98.57.
The'United'States'10-year'bond'yield'advanced'0.21%'to'4.362.
In'the'commodities'market,'Brent'crude'for'June'2026'settlement'jumped'$3.18'or'3.05%'to'$107.58'a'barrel.
Stocks'in'Spotlight:
Granules'India'added'0.32%.'The'companys'consolidated'net'profit'climbed'32.58%'to'Rs'201.56'crore'on'22.81%'increase'in'revenue'from'operations'to'Rs'1,470.60'crore'in'Q4'FY26'over'Q4'FY25.
Bajel'Projects'rallied'3.47%'after'the'company'has'secured'two'ultra-mega'EPC'contracts'from'an'international'client'for'establishing'overhead'transmission'lines'in'Middle'East'and'North'Africa'(MENA)'Region.
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST