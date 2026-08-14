Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 632.96 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 24.59% to Rs 186.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 632.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.632.96573.1315.5217.58111.06115.5794.9599.23186.60247.45

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