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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 632.96 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 24.59% to Rs 186.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 632.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales632.96573.13 10 OPM %15.5217.58 -PBDT111.06115.57 -4 PBT94.9599.23 -4 NP186.60247.45 -25

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST