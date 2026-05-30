Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 9.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 630.17 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 9.02% to Rs 203.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 630.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 521.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 823.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 2376.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2127.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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