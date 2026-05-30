Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 9.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 9.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 630.17 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 9.02% to Rs 203.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 630.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 521.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 823.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 2376.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2127.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales630.17521.07 21 2376.852127.90 12 OPM %8.5617.77 -16.1318.85 - PBDT60.09110.42 -46 451.23456.18 -1 PBT43.5593.21 -53 386.47387.72 0 NP203.04223.17 -9 823.31732.28 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit rises 45.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit rises 45.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Alpa Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alpa Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 46.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 46.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance