Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 9.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 630.17 croreNet profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 9.02% to Rs 203.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 630.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 521.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 823.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 2376.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2127.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales630.17521.07 21 2376.852127.90 12 OPM %8.5617.77 -16.1318.85 - PBDT60.09110.42 -46 451.23456.18 -1 PBT43.5593.21 -53 386.47387.72 0 NP203.04223.17 -9 823.31732.28 12
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST