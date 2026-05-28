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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net Loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.63% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.653.79 -4 52.5353.73 -2 OPM %-143.01-153.83 -4.05-0.22 - PBDT-12.80-4.43 -189 11.5610.17 14 PBT-13.43-5.05 -166 9.038.10 11 NP-11.40-3.24 -252 4.4983.62 -95

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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