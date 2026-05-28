Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net Loss of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.63% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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