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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 9.23 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 34.75% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.239.17 1 OPM %5.42-1.42 -PBDT11.079.04 22 PBT10.378.43 23 NP8.226.10 35

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST