Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 9.23 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 34.75% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.239.175.42-1.4211.079.0410.378.438.226.10

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