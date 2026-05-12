Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 2868.03 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 27.75% to Rs 334.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 262.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 2868.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2704.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.53% to Rs 1126.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1180.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 11880.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11544.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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