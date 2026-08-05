Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 28.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 3583.75 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 28.51% to Rs 404.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 314.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 3583.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3200.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3583.753200.7616.9516.51645.65553.56542.59459.58404.34314.63

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