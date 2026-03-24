Berger Paints India Ltd Surges 4.32%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 2.95%

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 7.08% over last one month compared to 9.49% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 10.39% drop in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd gained 4.32% today to trade at Rs 422.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 2.95% to quote at 53598.98. The index is down 9.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 4.12% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd added 4% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.49 % over last one year compared to the 4.84% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 7.08% over last one month compared to 9.49% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 10.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 653 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38067 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 604.6 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 391.5 on 16 Mar 2026.

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