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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 52.40% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.40% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.304.79 52 OPM %8.9011.48 -PBDT0.590.45 31 PBT0.270.07 286 NP0.220.02 1000

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST