Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.40% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.40% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.304.798.9011.480.590.450.270.070.220.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News