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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 273.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 273.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales rise 29.22% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs rose 273.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.02% to Rs 18.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.133.97 29 18.8221.15 -11 OPM %25.9312.59 -12.8112.53 - PBDT1.260.42 200 2.072.12 -2 PBT0.860.10 760 0.580.87 -33 NP0.560.15 273 0.420.58 -28

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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