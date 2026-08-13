Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 153.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.99% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities rose 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.99% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.790.8154.7543.210.580.230.550.210.380.15

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