Best Agrolife consolidated net profit rises 104.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 396.20 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 104.07% to Rs 40.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 396.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 381.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.396.20381.2419.6212.0264.4936.1654.7125.6840.6519.92

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