Beta Drugs consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 93.96 crore

Net profit of Beta Drugs rose 0.22% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 93.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.22% to Rs 41.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 384.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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