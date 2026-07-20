Beta Drugs standalone net profit rises 40.19% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 55.83 croreNet profit of Beta Drugs rose 40.19% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 55.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales55.8366.32 -16 OPM %18.1811.32 -PBDT10.427.69 36 PBT7.935.65 40 NP5.934.23 40
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST