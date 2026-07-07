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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Betala Global Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Betala Global Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Betala Global Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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