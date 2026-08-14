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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Betex India consolidated net profit rises 2900.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Betex India consolidated net profit rises 2900.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.8421.14 8 OPM %0.66-0.05 -PBDT0.890.36 147 PBT0.630.06 950 NP0.300.01 2900

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST