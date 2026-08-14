Betex India consolidated net profit rises 2900.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.8421.140.66-0.050.890.360.630.060.300.01

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