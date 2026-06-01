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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Betex India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Betex India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 20.20% to Rs 26.96 crore

Net profit of Betex India reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.20% to Rs 26.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.79% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 100.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.9622.43 20 100.3496.38 4 OPM %8.01-1.20 -7.053.63 - PBDT0.90-0.49 LP 8.563.72 130 PBT0.70-0.73 LP 7.622.72 180 NP0.78-0.75 LP 5.691.95 192

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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