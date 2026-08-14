BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 279.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 279.79% to Rs 145.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.289.4390.4385.15194.9751.14194.9051.07145.9938.44

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