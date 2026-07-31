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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of BGIL Films & Technologies reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.06 -67 OPM %-350.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.06 -17 PBT-0.08-0.08 0 NP-0.08-0.19 58

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:31 PM IST