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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagawati Gas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bhagawati Gas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

Sales rise 42.87% to Rs 18.33 crore

Net loss of Bhagawati Gas reported to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.87% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.22% to Rs 78.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.3312.83 43 78.3246.01 70 OPM %-122.20-73.58 --22.51-17.87 - PBDT11.1112.08 -8 19.7617.16 15 PBT8.438.99 -6 7.804.79 63 NP-16.849.08 PL -17.634.38 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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