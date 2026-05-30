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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit rises 2228.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit rises 2228.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Bhagawati Oxygen rose 2228.57% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.51% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.490.81 -40 OPM %-4600.00-3700.00 --253.06-150.62 - PBDT3.340.08 4075 3.39-0.47 LP PBT3.330.07 4657 3.35-0.51 LP NP3.260.14 2229 3.27-0.45 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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