Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 270.56 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 24.94% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 270.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.06% to Rs 46.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.98% to Rs 873.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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