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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 203.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 203.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 81.88% to Rs 286.42 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 203.02% to Rs 34.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.88% to Rs 286.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales286.42157.48 82 OPM %14.6711.23 -PBDT55.7423.18 140 PBT46.1015.42 199 NP34.1511.27 203

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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