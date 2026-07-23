Bhageria Industries soars after Q1 PAT jumps 203% YoY

Bhageria Industries hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 228.12 after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 203% year-on-year and 188.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 34.15 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net sales rose 81.9% YoY and 5.9% QoQ to Rs 286.42 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 46.10 crore in Q1 FY27, up 199% YoY and 176.4% QoQ.

Total expenditure rose 74.8% YoY and 1.9% QoQ to Rs 244.39 crore, led by a 90.5% YoY increase in raw material consumption to Rs 202.80 crore. Employee expenses stood at Rs 7.09 crore, while depreciation and finance costs increased to Rs 9.64 crore and Rs 1.90 crore, respectively.

Segment-wise, the chemical business, the company's largest revenue contributor, recorded an 86.8% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 274.17 crore. Revenue from the solar power segment rose 55.4% to Rs 10.85 crore. However, revenue from the pharma segment declined 57.1% to Rs 0.54 crore, while the others segment fell 65.5% to Rs 0.85 crore.

Bhageria Industries is in the business of chemicals and solar power generation & distribution.

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