Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries gains after Q4 earnings turnaround

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries gains after Q4 earnings turnaround

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries added 1.04% to Rs 251.60 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.07 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.93% year-on-year to Rs 158.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4.81 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 114.73% from Rs 2.24 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 31.09% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.17 crore, while revenue from operations rose 21.67% to Rs 535.94 crore compared with FY25.

 

Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 12.01 crore in FY26, compared with negative net cash from operating activities of Rs 52.80 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.15 per equity share of face value Re 1 each (15%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Also Read

BLS International share price today

BLS International shares rally 9% after Q4 results; dividend declared

SC, Supreme Court

KG-basin dispute: RIL, others seek mediation, SC refuses to halt hearing

Godawari Power and Ispat share

Godawari Power zooms 10%, hits all-time high on posting strong Q4 results

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex cuts early losses, up 500 pts from day's low; Nifty above 23,600

Indian Oil Q4 results

IOCL Q4 beats on Ebitda; brokerages cut FY27 outlook on crude volatility

The company has fixed Thursday, 23 July 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend. If approved, the dividend will be paid within the timeline prescribed under applicable law, subject to deduction of applicable taxes.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is an agrochemical company in India involved in the manufacturing of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dynamatic Technologies Q4 PAT falls 22% to Rs 13 cr

Dynamatic Technologies Q4 PAT falls 22% to Rs 13 cr

Nifty trades below 23,600 level; FMCG shares decline for 3rd day

Nifty trades below 23,600 level; FMCG shares decline for 3rd day

Dollar index regains momentum near six-week high

Dollar index regains momentum near six-week high

PNC Infratech reports 43% jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 108 crore

PNC Infratech reports 43% jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 108 crore

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance