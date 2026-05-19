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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports turnaround Q4 performance

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports turnaround Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.07 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.93% year-on-year to Rs 158.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4.81 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 114.73% from Rs 2.24 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 31.09% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.17 crore, while revenue from operations rose 21.67% to Rs 535.94 crore compared with FY25.

 

Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 12.01 crore in FY26, compared with negative net cash from operating activities of Rs 52.80 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.15 per equity share of face value Re 1 each (15%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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The company has fixed Thursday, 23 July 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend. If approved, the dividend will be paid within the timeline prescribed under applicable law, subject to deduction of applicable taxes.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries is an agrochemical company in India involved in the manufacturing of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, etc.

The counter slipped 1.87% to end at Rs 256.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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