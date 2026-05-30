Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 13.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.49% to Rs 44.94 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 13.87% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 44.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.20% to Rs 13.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 171.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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