Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 54.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 52.24 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 54.01% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.2440.7113.4212.586.864.835.983.994.222.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News