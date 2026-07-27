Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 167.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.20% to Rs 705.08 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 167.50% to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.20% to Rs 705.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 485.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.705.08485.605.433.3329.1511.8727.1010.1020.257.57

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