Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 167.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.20% to Rs 705.08 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 167.50% to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.20% to Rs 705.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 485.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales705.08485.60 45 OPM %5.433.33 -PBDT29.1511.87 146 PBT27.1010.10 168 NP20.257.57 168
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST