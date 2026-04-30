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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 303.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 303.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales rise 61.83% to Rs 734.53 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 303.71% to Rs 18.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.83% to Rs 734.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 257.85% to Rs 50.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.27% to Rs 2377.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1625.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales734.53453.90 62 2377.831625.61 46 OPM %4.922.50 -4.462.28 - PBDT26.438.05 228 74.8925.74 191 PBT24.506.04 306 67.5118.68 261 NP18.494.58 304 50.1714.02 258

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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