Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 303.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.83% to Rs 734.53 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 303.71% to Rs 18.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.83% to Rs 734.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 257.85% to Rs 50.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.27% to Rs 2377.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1625.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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